East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Plans $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

East West Bancorp has raised its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. East West Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect East West Bancorp to earn $5.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $79.18 on Thursday. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.14.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in East West Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 897,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.63% of East West Bancorp worth $64,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EWBC. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.27.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

