East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT Raised to $100.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded East West Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded East West Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.27.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $79.18 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The business had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 96,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 893,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,284,000 after acquiring an additional 209,936 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 875.1% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 27,391 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.