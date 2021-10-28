Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,696,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,392,000 after acquiring an additional 105,924 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,605,000 after buying an additional 600,173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,581,000 after buying an additional 71,217 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 9.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,372,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,936,000 after purchasing an additional 114,712 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.31 and a beta of 0.43. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DEA. Raymond James boosted their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $41,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $194,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,634 shares of company stock worth $598,367. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

