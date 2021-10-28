Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.80-9.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.11. Eastman Chemical also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.800-$9.000 EPS.

EMN traded up $4.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,893. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $109.44 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.74.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

