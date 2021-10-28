eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,922 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises about 0.8% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in eBay by 115.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in eBay by 515.4% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth about $29,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in eBay by 100.1% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 416,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $5.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.31. The stock had a trading volume of 718,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,152,974. The company has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.79. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on EBAY. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.55.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,492,419 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

