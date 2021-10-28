eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $80.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.24% from the company’s previous close.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.55.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $5.09 on Thursday, reaching $72.57. 630,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,152,974. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.79. The firm has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. eBay has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,412,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,492,419 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of eBay by 515.4% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

