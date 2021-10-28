Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH)

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

CVE:NLH opened at C$0.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$49.66 million and a P/E ratio of 11.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12. Nova Leap Health has a 1-year low of C$0.42 and a 1-year high of C$0.99.

Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nova Leap Health will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R. Wayne Myles purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,622,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,135,605.80. Insiders acquired a total of 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $95,050 over the last ninety days.

About Nova Leap Health

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, daily living, light housekeeping, transportation, medication reminders, and medication administration by nursing staff. The company serves clients and families in the states of Arkansas, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Oklahoma, and Ohio in the United States; and Nova Scotia, Canada.

