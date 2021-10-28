Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,098 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AOS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 57.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1,038.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 20.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 30,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $64.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $73.81.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

