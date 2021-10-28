Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,219 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AME shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Shares of AME stock opened at $129.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.44. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.86 and a 12-month high of $140.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

