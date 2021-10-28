Echo Street Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,937 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,291,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,185,413,000 after purchasing an additional 290,090 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Intel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,960,328,000 after purchasing an additional 709,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,763,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,696 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

INTC stock opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.13. The company has a market capitalization of $194.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

