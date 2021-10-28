Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $538,000 Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 101.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.6% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.0% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 43,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average of $26.03. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

