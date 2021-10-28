Echo Street Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $64.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TJX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

