Echo Street Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 96.2% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 61,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 30,328 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 127.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 83,195 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 151,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 18.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,297,000. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.44.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $88.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $42.80 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $2.25. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. Analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.