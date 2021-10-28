EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Update

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 90.2% from the September 30th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EDPFY opened at $56.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.67. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52 week low of $48.28 and a 52 week high of $69.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EDPFY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.92 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.96.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

