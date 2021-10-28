EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EDRVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Societe Generale downgraded EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

EDRVF stock remained flat at $$26.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. EDP Renováveis has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.97.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.