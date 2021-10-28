Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 238.5% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EKTAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elekta AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Elekta AB (publ) stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Elekta AB has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.2337 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Elekta AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB is a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy. Elekta operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

