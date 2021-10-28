Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Short Interest Up 460.0% in October

Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 460.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEMF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.11. 29,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,754. Elemental Royalties has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11.

About Elemental Royalties

Elemental Royalties Corp., a gold-focused royalty company, engages in the evaluation and acquisition of royalties. It has a portfolio of nine royalties in Chile, Western Australia, Kenya, Mexico, and Burkina Faso. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

