Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Short Interest Down 80.2% in October

Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 80.2% from the September 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELLXF remained flat at $$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday. 22,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,475. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10. Elixinol Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

About Elixinol Wellness

Elixinol Wellness Ltd. engages in the sale of nutraceutical and related hemp products. It manufactures and distributes industrial hemp products and early stage medical cannabis business focusing on the importation, cultivation, manufacture and distribution of CBD and THC products. The firm operates through the following segments: The company was founded by Paul Benhaim on September 4, 2017 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

