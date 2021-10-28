EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group updated its FY21 guidance to $6.95-7.15 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $6.950-$7.150 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EME traded up $6.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.95. 9,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,765. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $63.69 and a 1 year high of $129.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.74.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EMCOR Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 85.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of EMCOR Group worth $17,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.