EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.95-7.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.80-9.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.53 billion.

NYSE:EME opened at $116.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $63.69 and a 1 year high of $129.45. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.74.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

EME has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCOR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EMCOR Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of EMCOR Group worth $17,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

