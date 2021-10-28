EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Stock Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,371,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.44% of EMCORE worth $21,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,342,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 290.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

In other EMCORE news, Director Rex S. Jackson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $127,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at $680,713.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Rittichier sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,024.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE stock opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $262.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.27. EMCORE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. EMCORE had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Analysts forecast that EMCORE Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

