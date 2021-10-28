Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.060-$4.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.30 billion-$18.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.40 billion.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $97.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $63.65 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.57.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.