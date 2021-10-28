Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE:ESRT traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,989,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,217. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.21. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -165.81, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after buying an additional 86,889 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 189,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 30,505 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

