EMS Capital LP Has $83.37 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

EMS Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 6.5% of EMS Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. EMS Capital LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $83,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 402,715 shares of company stock worth $148,388,461 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MA traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $335.10. 153,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,792,124. The company has a market cap of $330.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $351.27 and its 200 day moving average is $365.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Compass Point upped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.