Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Encompass Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.230-$4.380 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.23-4.38 EPS.

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.81. 1,683,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,659. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $60.51 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Encompass Health stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,463 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Encompass Health worth $52,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.