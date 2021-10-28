Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.230-$4.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.08 billion-$5.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.18 billion.Encompass Health also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.23-4.38 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.70.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

EHC stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.48. 19,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $60.51 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.27.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Encompass Health stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 670,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,463 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Encompass Health worth $52,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.