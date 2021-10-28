Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $115.33, but opened at $124.50. Encore Wire shares last traded at $123.50, with a volume of 2,675 shares traded.

The electronics maker reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $5.59. The business had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.34 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 21.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Encore Wire by 2.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 93.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.68.

About Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

