Endo International (ENDP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Endo International to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Endo International has set its FY 2021 guidance at $2.150-$2.300 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $713.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.27 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Endo International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ENDP stock opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $978.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53. Endo International has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $10.89.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

