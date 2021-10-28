ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) traded down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.55. 179,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,347,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lou Basenese sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $82,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,709,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 128,711 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $1,538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 23.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 60,182 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 112.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 33,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA)

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.