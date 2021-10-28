Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) vs. Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) Head to Head Survey

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) and Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enerplus and Ecoark’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerplus $550.34 million 4.26 -$689.29 million $0.07 131.29 Ecoark $15.56 million 6.76 -$20.89 million N/A N/A

Ecoark has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enerplus.

Risk and Volatility

Enerplus has a beta of 3.24, suggesting that its share price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecoark has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Enerplus and Ecoark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerplus 0 0 9 0 3.00 Ecoark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enerplus presently has a consensus price target of $12.11, indicating a potential upside of 31.79%. Given Enerplus’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Enerplus is more favorable than Ecoark.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.4% of Enerplus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Ecoark shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Ecoark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enerplus and Ecoark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerplus -32.54% 26.29% 8.17% Ecoark 14.19% -64.87% -33.90%

Summary

Enerplus beats Ecoark on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Ecoark

Ecoark Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

