Engine NO. 1 LLC Invests $435,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,823,000 after buying an additional 4,979,125 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $327,957,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,744 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $339,405,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,552,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $101.35. The company had a trading volume of 109,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,931,137. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95. The stock has a market cap of $184.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.92 and its 200 day moving average is $93.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

MS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.26.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

