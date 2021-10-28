Engine NO. 1 LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.58. 80,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,503,582. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.67 and its 200-day moving average is $178.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.73.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

