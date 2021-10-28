Engine NO. 1 LLC Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Argus lifted their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMT traded up $2.49 on Thursday, hitting $287.91. 11,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.04 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.14.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.09%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.