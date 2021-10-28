Engine NO. 1 LLC Purchases New Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 38.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 269,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after acquiring an additional 74,783 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 39,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $7,506,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.6% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 116,749 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $56.39. 155,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,619,252. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

