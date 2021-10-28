Engine NO. 1 LLC Purchases New Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,404 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,015 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $18,153,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 106,102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.83.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $490.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,512. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $492.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.