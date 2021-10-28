Engine NO. 1 LLC Takes Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 128,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 4,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 10,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 2,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $8.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $620.92. The company had a trading volume of 14,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,213. The firm has a market cap of $244.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $625.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $568.93 and a 200 day moving average of $516.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

