EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target Raised to $8.00

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.03.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.69. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 152.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 40.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,169,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 628,792 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 47.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 51,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 730.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 511,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 450,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 297,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 22.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,314,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 242,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

