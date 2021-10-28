Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Truist

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target lifted by Truist from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ENPH. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $196.84.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $216.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.92, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $93.49 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.62 and a 200 day moving average of $159.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total transaction of $1,379,011.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 178,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,660,908.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,695 shares of company stock worth $9,147,907 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,984,000 after acquiring an additional 962,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,647,000 after buying an additional 769,132 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,340.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 734,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,911,000 after buying an additional 723,281 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,502,920,000 after buying an additional 568,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 772.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 482,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,279,000 after buying an additional 427,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

