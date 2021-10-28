EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $267.55 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will announce sales of $267.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250.00 million and the highest is $285.10 million. EnPro Industries reported sales of $268.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.75 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NPO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE NPO traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $87.77. 43,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,776. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 94.38 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $99.94.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,813,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $572,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after purchasing an additional 35,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $849,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

