Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.870-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $580 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $598.77 million.Entegris also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.87 to $0.92 EPS.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.44.

ENTG stock traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.71. 849,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,607. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Entegris has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $139.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,766,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $975,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,013 shares of company stock worth $12,091,658 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entegris stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Entegris worth $15,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

