Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.550-$6.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.100 EPS.

Entergy stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.80. The stock had a trading volume of 31,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,350. Entergy has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.03.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

