Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) to announce $32.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.44 million. Enthusiast Gaming reported sales of $12.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full year sales of $127.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.56 million to $128.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $161.31 million, with estimates ranging from $157.58 million to $166.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enthusiast Gaming.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $30.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.64 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 32.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGLX. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

EGLX traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.11. 6,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,423. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.46 million and a PE ratio of -10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $8.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

