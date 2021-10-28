EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Hits New 1-Year High at $667.38

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $667.38 and last traded at $667.04, with a volume of 378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $652.36.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $611.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $535.60.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total value of $390,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,379,522. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 20.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 4,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

