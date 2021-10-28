EQT (NYSE:EQT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

EQT (NYSE:EQT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

EQT traded down $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $20.66. 10,192,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,166,678. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.15.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EQT stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 169.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 566,202 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of EQT worth $20,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.