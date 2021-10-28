Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EQIX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $942.00 to $731.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.12.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $824.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $820.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $786.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix will post 24.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total value of $1,264,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,515,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,242,096,000 after buying an additional 157,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,407,816,000 after buying an additional 665,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,159,000 after buying an additional 530,748 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,400,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,341,000 after buying an additional 141,383 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,105,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,542,000 after buying an additional 43,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

