Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Given Neutral Rating at CIBC

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$10.50 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$15.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.56.

EQX opened at C$9.75 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$277.95 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 1.0521298 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

