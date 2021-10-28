Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Stock Holdings Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,207,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,199 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.95% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $538,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 143,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 20,187 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 949,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,429,000 after acquiring an additional 87,872 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,193,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELS opened at $84.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 64.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $88.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

ELS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

