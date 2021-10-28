Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 235,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,644 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Eros STX Global were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eros STX Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESGC stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. Eros STX Global Co. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12.

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

