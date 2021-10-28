Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EBKDY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €35.80 ($42.12) to €37.20 ($43.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from €39.00 ($45.88) to €42.00 ($49.41) in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.37.

OTCMKTS:EBKDY opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87. Erste Group Bank has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $23.24.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

