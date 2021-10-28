Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $381.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ESS. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $329.05.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $341.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $345.07.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,241 shares of company stock valued at $6,352,315. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 160.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.